Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli Sells 5,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00.

EXTR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 231,045 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $151,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

