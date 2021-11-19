EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.
EYPT stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
