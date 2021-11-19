EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.90.

EYPT stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

