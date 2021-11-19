F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $12.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 17,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

