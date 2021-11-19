Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of FN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 159,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,184 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 146.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

