Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.09 on Friday, reaching $346.78. The stock had a trading volume of 560,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. The company has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

