Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB stock traded up $12.39 on Friday, hitting $351.08. 825,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $976.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.62 and a 200-day moving average of $343.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.