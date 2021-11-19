Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.68. 24,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,073. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $352.73 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.79.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

