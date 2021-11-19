Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 111,150 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million and a P/E ratio of -43.33.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.