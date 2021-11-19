Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Farfetch stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 675,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,722. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

