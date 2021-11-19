Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Fathom alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Fathom has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $99,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,929 shares of company stock valued at $886,763. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.