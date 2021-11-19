FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

FedEx has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.68. 6,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.