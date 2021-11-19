Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

FEVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,721 ($35.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.23. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,395.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,450.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

