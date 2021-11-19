Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.22

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.22 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 334.44 ($4.37). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.33), with a volume of 1,163,098 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.66.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

