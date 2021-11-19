Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.38. 25,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

