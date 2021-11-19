Financial Comparison: DXI Capital (DXIEF) & The Competition

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DXI Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DXI Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15% DXI Capital Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.94

DXI Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DXI Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2131 10663 15405 539 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given DXI Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXI Capital peers beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.