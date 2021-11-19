Financial Survey: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Revlon (NYSE:REV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Revlon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Revlon -21.56% N/A -5.92%

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Revlon shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Revlon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and Revlon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Revlon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Revlon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revlon $1.90 billion 0.38 -$619.00 million ($8.39) -1.60

Olaplex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revlon.

Summary

Olaplex beats Revlon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc. manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances. The Revlon segment products are primarily marketed, distributed and sold in retail channel, large volume retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce sites, television shopping, department stores, professional hair and nail salons, one-stop shopping beauty retailers and cosmetic stores in the U.S. and internationally. The Elizabeth Arden segment include prestige retailers, retail channel, perfumeries, boutiques, department and specialty stores, e-commerce sites and travel retailers and distributors, as well as direct sales to consumers via Elizabeth Arden branded retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Portfolio segment markets, distributes to retail channel, hair and nail salons and professional salon distributors in the U.S. and international

