Financial Survey: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 6.83 -$391.73 million ($2.78) -8.28 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.41 $413.56 million $1.15 30.29

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -56.31% -9.74% -5.08% Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Healthpeak Properties 1 4 6 0 2.45

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.