Financial Survey: Tapinator (TAPM) and Its Competitors

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tapinator to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 6.76% 26.50% 7.50%

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 27.78 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 13.12

Tapinator’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tapinator and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 785 996 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Tapinator’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tapinator peers beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

