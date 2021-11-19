Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Firan Technology Group stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

