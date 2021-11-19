Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRMUF stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.22.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.