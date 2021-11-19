Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FRMUF stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.22.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
