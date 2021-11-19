First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

