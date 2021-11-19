First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

