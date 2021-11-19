First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

