First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $264.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

