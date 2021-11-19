First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,350 Shares

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FIBK traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.66. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,851. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

