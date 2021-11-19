First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

AG opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

