First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.25 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $449.68 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $423.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.