First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $7.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

