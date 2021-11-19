First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.12% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

