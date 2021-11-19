First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

