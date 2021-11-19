First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

