First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

