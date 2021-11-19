First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

