First PREMIER Bank Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $3,717,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,713.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $238.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

