First PREMIER Bank Sells 245 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $4,676,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.