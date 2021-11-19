First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Workiva by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.40.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock worth $157,833,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.