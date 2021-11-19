First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.79.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

