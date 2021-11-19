First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 99.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 130,599 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 195,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 34.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period.

FAM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,857. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

