First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after buying an additional 501,907 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,340,000 after buying an additional 1,520,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 651,499 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.

Lufax stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.