First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 475,609 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOS by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 736,632 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. SOS Limited has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

