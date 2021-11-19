First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,531 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 16.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Independent Bank by 42.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 47.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.60 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

