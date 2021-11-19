First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

