First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 302,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,775. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.