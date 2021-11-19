First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.56

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $24.95. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 402,386 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,655,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,531 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,973,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,756,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter.

