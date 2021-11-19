First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.56

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $24.95. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 402,386 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,986.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

