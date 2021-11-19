First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

