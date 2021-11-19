First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.26 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

