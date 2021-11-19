First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $133.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

