First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 70,785 shares.The stock last traded at $94.31 and had previously closed at $93.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

