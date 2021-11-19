First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FUSB opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First US Bancshares worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

